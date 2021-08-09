Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School auditorium in anticipation of the large crowd in attendance.

There are no action items on the agenda but Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl did provide a COVID-19 update. Rockingham County Public Schools will require all students and faculty to wear masks to start the school year in accordance with state law.

That was not an item that could be voted on at the meeting. There were a number of items on the agenda, and Dr. Scheikl updated the public on COVID policy.

He says he understands many in the county are upset with the mask mandate, but the school division is simply following state law and hoping to limit the number of students who have to quarantine.

“If students are at least three feet apart and both students were wearing masks, then a student who tests positive, yes will have to quarantine, but the students around that student do not if they don’t show any symptoms,” said Dr. Scheikl.

Scheikl also wants parents to know the mask mandate is not necessarily a year-long mandate.

“This isn’t students will wear masks all year, we will start the year this way and as we get legal clarification or a better shot at the vaccine for the younger students, adjustments are certainly possible,” said Dr. Scheikl.

A large number of parents also came out after a discussion last month regarding transgender bathroom policies, but there were no items on the agenda relating to the issue.

Other items on the agenda included a bid for an air handler replacement at Turner Ashby High School and the adoption of supplemental books to help with the county’s new reading program.

