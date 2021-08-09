Pediatricians notice more respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatricians say they’re seeing a surge in respiratory conditions among children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

It’s common to see this in the winter time, but this year viruses like para-influenza and RSV are getting a head start.

Dr. Paige Perriello suggests keeping your child masked up in public, as well as limiting social settings if possible.

“We think this is largely because we have been in masked communities for the last 15 months or so,” Perriello said.

Masks can also help prevent children from spreading common colds.

