Lake Monticello Rescue Squad ramping up safety measures

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Rescue Squad is taking special precautions to keep people safe. They say they are being extra diligent now to prepare for any future increases in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re hopeful that the end was in sight, but you know there’s enough concern that we want to make sure we’re ahead of the curve and not behind it,” LMRS Captain Jamie Beadle said.

That means stocking up on personal protective equipment. Right now, Lake Monticello Rescue Squad is buying more supplies in case of a surge in COVID cases. The team wears gloves, gowns, masks, and goggles on the job.

“The most important thing is to be safe, but there’s not doubt that it makes the job more complicated,” Beadle said. “It takes a little bit longer to get geared up, it’s a little harder to connect with you patient when your face is covered.”

The team says, they are making themselves uncomfortable to keep patients comfortable. Serving and saving the community is just a part of the job, and it remains a priority to the staff.

“You just have to take everything with caution, but just be prepared for what you’re going into, and make sure that you’re staying safe and keeping the people around you safe,” LMRS volunteer KC Macari said.

Planning ahead and being prepared is also a part of the job for the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad. While they stock up on gear and enforce masks, the team also treats every call as a possibility for transmission.

“It’s really all about just maintaining vigilance,” Beadle said. “We have to treat every call as a source where one of our members or somebody else in the community could get sick, and so we really just want to be as vigilant as we have been throughout the pandemic.”

As the team gets more gear, they will be able to continue to protect themselves and the community, even through the unknown of the delta variant.

