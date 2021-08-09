Advertise With Us
A hot and steamy week

Hit and miss showers and storms
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high pressure system is to our east. That will keep the heat and humidity at above normal levels for much of the week. Meanwhile, energy to our west is causing heavy hitting storms across the Central Plains and Great Lakes. Our rain and storms chances will gradually increase, although scattered in nature. Conditions are expected to begin to cool a little this weekend with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, hot & humid with a stray storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

