A heat wave in the making

Cooler this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will keep conditions steamy for much of the week. High humidity and above normal temperatures will make real feel conditions closer to 100. Although much of the region is expected to be dry, we will have daily chances for scattered storms. By this weekend, a cold front will advance across the area giving us a better chance for rain , and cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

