H20 for Heroes water drive helps first responders in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - When disaster strikes, many times, the first thing people need is water. Summer time is often when first responders and disaster relief groups need water the most.

“For every customer that comes to the restaurant with a 24 pack of bottled water, they’re going to get a free medium sub,” said Ed Price Firehouse Subs owner.

Price says donating water for people that need it is important, but raising money to provide it helps too.

“Our grant fulfillment from Charlottesville has totaled just a little bit more than $100,000 here, which I think is impressive when you consider the techniques we are using for fundraising,” said Price.

His customers often round up to the nearest dollar on their purchases or they will leave spare change.

Since taking this initiative, $15,000 went to a machine that gives compressions and CPR.

“We had the need to replace our old 1970 extrication tools,” said Lake Monticello Fire Chief Rich Constantino.

Thanks to Prices’ fundraising efforts, the Lake Monticello Fire Department bought a extrication machine that cuts people free from burning cars.

“Believe it or not the newer vehicles’ steel is a lot stronger made than the older made vehicles. These tools have been a god send, made our lives a lot easier,” said Chief Constantino.

Price says it’s an honor to have a hand in this work.

