Gearharts kicks off ‘Create a Chocolate’ contest for 20th anniversary

Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts Fine Chocolates
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Gearharts Fine Chocolates is holding a contest, looking for one person to brainstorm and design a new flavor for its 20th anniversary.

The winner will work alongside owner and chocolatier Tim Gearhart in the shop to bring the creation to life, and will also get 12 boxes of treats for free.

“It’s a blank canvas, and they’re going to get to submit their idea,” Gearhart said. “Trust me, over 20 years I’ve heard lots of ideas from folks so this is your chance.”

Gearharts is also planning to sell the chocolates as a special during the week of the annual Open House in September. The winner will be involved in the recipe development and input on the name and packaging, as well.

The owner is reminding everyone to make sure they don’t submit a flavor they already make at the shop.

Submissions are due August 16. If you want to submit your idea or learn more about the rules, click here.

