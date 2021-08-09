Former 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman to serve as senior adviser on Jan 6 committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is returning to Washington for a new job. The Republican will serve on the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says Riggleman will be a huge asset given his background in intelligence and his experience as a former Republican congressman. He will serve as “senior technical adviser” on the committee, looking into what really happened during the insurrection.

“I’ve talked with him a bit about it,” Sabato said. “He’s perfect for this, and not simply because he is highly critical of what happened on January 6, it’s also because he has a background in intelligence, and is well prepared on this subject.”

Riggleman is the third Republican that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has added to assist the panel. Prior to his 2018 election to the House, Riggleman spent time as an Air Force intelligence officer and hopes his national security background will add additional legitimacy to the investigation.

“He’s got the background and the contacts within the intelligence community to help this panel considerably, and it adds credibility to procure his services as a former Republican congressman,” Sabato said.

Riggleman made the announcement in a video on Twitter Friday. He says he wants to do this in a way that’s professional, transparent, and ethical.

“We can’t worry about the color of the jerseys anymore or whether we have an R or a D next to our name,” Riggleman said in a video announcement on Twitter on Friday. “It’s time for us to look in a fact-based way at what happened on January 6 and to see if we can prevent this from ever happening again in the future.”

NBC29 reached out to Riggleman for comment but he did not respond.

