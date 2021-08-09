COVID-19 vaccines are available on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is continuing to work to lower COVID-19 cases in the area by bringing vaccines to people who need them.

BRHD’s mobile clinic, “Mobi”, goes to rural areas in the district, then circles back to places with the highest population.

“I was in [Nelson County] four times last week,” BRHD Mobile Unit Lead Drew Tate said.

Mobi was set up on the Downtown Mall Monday, August 9. It also makes stops in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties.

“I’m happy to be able to make the vaccine more accessible to people in the community,” Tate said.

Kids 12 and older can get vaccinated, and BRHD works to keep it simple. You enter the bus, sit in the chair for the shot, and exit.

Mobi is scheduled to set up on the Downtown Mall each Monday through September.

