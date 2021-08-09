Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines are available on the Downtown Mall

BRHD mobile vaccine clinic
BRHD mobile vaccine clinic
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is continuing to work to lower COVID-19 cases in the area by bringing vaccines to people who need them.

BRHD’s mobile clinic, “Mobi”, goes to rural areas in the district, then circles back to places with the highest population.

“I was in [Nelson County] four times last week,” BRHD Mobile Unit Lead Drew Tate said.

Mobi was set up on the Downtown Mall Monday, August 9. It also makes stops in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties.

“I’m happy to be able to make the vaccine more accessible to people in the community,” Tate said.

Kids 12 and older can get vaccinated, and BRHD works to keep it simple. You enter the bus, sit in the chair for the shot, and exit.

Mobi is scheduled to set up on the Downtown Mall each Monday through September.

RELATED: BRHD’s ‘Mobi’ to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Downtown Mall every Monday

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,571 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Small Business Administration
SBA to open PPP forgiveness loan portal

Latest News

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at his newest restaurant, Marigold.
World class Chef Jean-Georges opens ‘Marigold’ in Keswick
Students and parents standing outside of Central High School with signs in opposition of the...
Students and parents protest Shen. Co. Schools mask mandate
VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice
Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts kicks off ‘Create a Chocolate’ contest for 20th anniversary