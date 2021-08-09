Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bridgewater College updates masking and vaccine policies

BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person...
BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College has recently updated the “COVID-19 and Care Act Information” page on its website.

BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.

Vaccines are required for all students, faculty and staff. Students, employees and visitors are required to wear masks in any indoor public area on campus.

BC says as it gets closer to the start of fall semester, it will post new FAQs here focused on various safety measures that will be in place, based on guidance from the CDC and contacts at the Virginia Department of Health. Anyone with questions is asked to email.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 709,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,571 deaths
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Small Business Administration
SBA to open PPP forgiveness loan portal

Latest News

VUU
VUU student dies after collapsing during football team’s practice
Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts kicks off ‘Create a Chocolate’ contest for 20th anniversary
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames
(FILE)
UVA football wide receivers working hard during fall camp