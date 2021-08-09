Advertise With Us
August HEAT Wave Building this Week. Hit or Miss Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - August HEAT Wave this week. High pressure off the coast will keep conditions hot and humid. High humidity and above normal temperatures will make real feel conditions closer to 100. Although much of the region is expected to be dry, we will have daily chances for some storms. Isolated severe storms possible. Those that could produce damaging wind gusts anf spotty hail. Some locally heavy rain likely as well. By this weekend, a cold front will advance across the area giving us a better chance for rain , and cooler temperatures by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, few PM storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, stray storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, stray storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, scattered storms. High: mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, scattered storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler, few storms. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s

Monday: Variable clouds, some showers. High: Low 80s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

