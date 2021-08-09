Advertise With Us
Al Carbon opens second location

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family-run business is living out some big dreams. Albemarle County’s Al Carbon recently opened its second location.

The owners come from different regions of Mexico. Myriam Hernandez used to be a teacher, and would always cook for her students. Hernandez says she wanted to bring her food and traditions to a wider audience.

“I remember when we came here there wasn’t an authentic restaurant. So I wanted to bring those things that I grew up with my mother, my grandmother, and share the culture of that,” the co-owner of Al Carbon said.

The new location is at Fifth Street Station. The owners hope to keep expanding, maybe even becoming a franchise some day.

