Al Carbon opens second location

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family-run business is living out some big dreams. Albemarle County’s Al Carbon recently opened its second location.

The owners come from different regions of Mexico. Myriam Hernandez used to be a teacher, and would always cook for her students. Hernandez says she wanted to bring her food and traditions to a wider audience.

“I remember when we came here there wasn’t an authentic restaurant. So I wanted to bring those things that I grew up with my mother, my grandmother, and share the culture of that,” the co-owner of Al Carbon said.

The new location is at Fifth Street Station. The owners hope to keep expanding, maybe even becoming a franchise some day.

