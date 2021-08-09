Advertise With Us
2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in Chesterfield early Monday morning.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a large house fire in Chesterfield early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road in North Chesterfield around 4 a.m.

Officials say one child died on the scene and another died on the way to the hospital. A third child is currently in critical condition.

The adults inside were also injured, with the woman in critical condition.

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife lived in the home with three children. One of the children is said to be only about two months old. The other two are under 10 years old one in a wheelchair.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss and that heavy damage to the upstairs is hindering their investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

