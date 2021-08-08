People get out and enjoy a tax-free weekend in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in and around Charlottesville are getting a bit more bang for their buck right now.

As kids in the area are headed back to school in a few short weeks, some people who live in town say it’s the perfect time to get a head start on shopping for school supplies or clothes.

For many parents, sending children back to school can put a strain on the wallet.

“I’m excited to be here at Walmart for tax free weekend. I get to save 5 cents on a dollar,” said shopper Alexandra Nowell.

Other shoppers were after other steals.

“Today I went to Plato’s Closet and Five Below, got some really great deals, and I’m really glad I went out and took the opportunity of tax free weekend,” shopper Tania Proksch said.

She wasn’t alone in her shopping.

“We’ve been to Five Below, we’ve been to Walmart, we’re thinking about going in to Plato’s Closet,” said shopper Alyx Steitz.

Businesses like Goodwill and Plato’s Closet say it turned out to be one of the busiest days of the year.

Tiffany O’Neill, a Plato’s Closet employee said nearly 40 people came to the store in just two hours of being open.

“A lot of little kids [were] back to school shopping as well,” O’Neill said.

Five dresses at Goodwill on tax free weekend cost $29.95 when typically they would cost $31.45, and some shoppers say every penny makes a difference.

Tax free weekend ends August 8. For information on where to shop tax free and which items are eligible click here.

