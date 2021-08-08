Advertise With Us
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery

These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August 6, 2021.(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s robbery of the Bank of America on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The following three were charged with robbery:

  • Lazaros Cardenas, 39, of Richmond
  • Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56, of Madison Heights
  • Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54, of Lynchburg

Cardenas was also charged with the attempted robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road Saturday.

