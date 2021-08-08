Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s robbery of the Bank of America on Wards Road in Lynchburg.
The following three were charged with robbery:
- Lazaros Cardenas, 39, of Richmond
- Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56, of Madison Heights
- Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54, of Lynchburg
Cardenas was also charged with the attempted robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.