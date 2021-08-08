Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s robbery of the Bank of America on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The following three were charged with robbery:

Lazaros Cardenas, 39, of Richmond

Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56, of Madison Heights

Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54, of Lynchburg

Cardenas was also charged with the attempted robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road Saturday.

