Glenn Youngkin makes trip to Staunton to show support for law enforcement members

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The race for a spot in the Governor’s mansion is heating up in the Commonwealth.

In a time when there’s so much commotion to defund the police, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin is pushing for the opposite. Youngkin made his way to Staunton for a law enforcement and first responders rally Saturday.

“This rally showed that the republican party is going to support and continue to work towards improving the police and showing they have the support they need,” Youngkin Campaign Volunteer Marshall Pattie said.

At skipping rock brewery, Youngkin spoke alongside various members of law enforcement. They cheered and pushed for qualified immunity in Virginia.

“That is the protection of law enforcement to not lose their job, not lose their car, for just doing their job, and that is something McAuliffe and Northam are against,” Pattie said.

Though the rally was intended for law enforcement, Youngkin and his team also spoke about the school system and teachers.

“Our schools have in fact not been serving students well,” Youngkin said. “It’s not teachers, it’s not teachers. It’s the education union behind them, it’s government behind them.”

Earlier in the day, Youngkin expressed his disagreement with Governor Northam’s mask mandate in schools.

“Families should make the decision about masks,” Youngkin said. “I think that families that wanna wear masks should wear masks, and they should be fully informed about the benefits of masks. But that should be left up to the parents of the children.”

The election is November 2 and Youngkin says he plans to make another trip to central Virginia soon.

