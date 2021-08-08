Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville City Schools actively seeking bus drivers

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) is still desperately trying to find bus drivers.

On August 7, CCS held the first of their interactive hiring sessions to address the shortage.

People who showed up actually got to drive a bus, or a “big yellow,” as current drivers call it. The goal is to show that anyone can do the job. Candidates just have to come with their drivers license to get a shot behind the wheel.

“I saw this event come out of Henrico and I thought, let’s try that in Charlottesville,” Assistant Director of Charlottesville Transit Sherri Eubanks said. “Let’s get people out here and show them that driving a bus is not that intimidating. It’s big but we can teach you to drive that bus, it’s not as bad.”

The onboarding process will take a few months, so the shortage won’t be immediately resolved. Another hiring event will take place August 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Free backpack giveaway
People get out and enjoy a tax-free weekend in Charlottesville
Cat
Cat Action Team works to raise food for pets in the area
Glenn Youngkin at Skipping Rock Beer co. for a law enforcement and first responders rally
Glenn Youngkin makes trip to Staunton to show support for law enforcement members
Bird feeder
A few small steps can help Charlottesville continue to miss out on dead bird surge