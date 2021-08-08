Charlottesville City Schools actively seeking bus drivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) is still desperately trying to find bus drivers.

On August 7, CCS held the first of their interactive hiring sessions to address the shortage.

People who showed up actually got to drive a bus, or a “big yellow,” as current drivers call it. The goal is to show that anyone can do the job. Candidates just have to come with their drivers license to get a shot behind the wheel.

“I saw this event come out of Henrico and I thought, let’s try that in Charlottesville,” Assistant Director of Charlottesville Transit Sherri Eubanks said. “Let’s get people out here and show them that driving a bus is not that intimidating. It’s big but we can teach you to drive that bus, it’s not as bad.”

The onboarding process will take a few months, so the shortage won’t be immediately resolved. Another hiring event will take place August 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

