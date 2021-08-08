Advertise With Us
Cat Action Team works to raise food for pets in the area

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cat Action Team (CAT) gathered in Albemarle County to raise pet food. PetSmart in Hollymead hosted CAT and customers were encouraged to donate dry and wet cat food.

They also asked people for litter. Some donations go toward feral kitten and cat colonies.

The other portion benefits families who need a little extra help caring for their pets.

They are especially looking for Friskies and Purina. You can donate here.

