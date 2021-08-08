August Heat Wave with Spotty Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hotter and more humid weather pattern has set in over the region. It will last all week. Temperatures will be above average. There won’t be any organized storm systems through Friday. However, there will be more hit or miss showers, downpours and thunderstorms form in the high heat and humidity during mainly the afternoon and early evening hours. Any thunderstorm will be slow moving which would cause locally very heavy rain and gusty winds. Along with frequent lightning.

The heat index or feels like temperatures mid week across central Virginia will be near 100 degrees during the afternoon!

A cold front will arrive perhaps by Saturday with a better shower and thunderstorm risk.

The heat wave looks to end next Sunday.

Sunday night: Evening spotty shower and thunderstorm. Partly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Most areas look to miss out on any shower or storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday through Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Watching for a cold front and a better shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday: Shower chance mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs less hot, in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.