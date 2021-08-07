Heat Wave with Hit or Miss Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some rain over central Virginia Saturday, watch for some fog to form overnight into early Sunday. As expected, low pressure took most of the rainfall to the south and east of Charlottesville. It’s been cooler east with clouds and rain. Warmer west over the Shenandoah Valley where it’s been drier with some breaks of sun.

Tracking a weak weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley. This system will cause a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to form over first the higher elevations of eastern West Virginia Sunday afternoon. Those isolated storms will then drift east over the Shenandoah Valley and perhaps farther east to central Virginia later in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday begins a hotter weather pattern. Sunday through Friday and even Saturday will feature daytime highs in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. While no organized storm systems are expected, there will be a daily risk for a pop-up shower, downpour or thunderstorm to form in the heat and humidity. Any thunderstorm may cause localized gusty winds.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Monday through Saturday: The weather pattern doesn’t change a lot. Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. The heat index will make it feel closer to 100 degrees at times during the afternoon.

