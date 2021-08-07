Advertise With Us
A few small steps can help Charlottesville continue to miss out on dead bird surge

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lots of dead birds in northern Virginia have people as far as Charlottesville wondering why.

Birds gathering at feeders and in bird houses created a greater risk for the kind of mysterious disease that has been widespread in Virginia, causing blindness and death in birds.

“You should always be practicing good feeder maintenance. We recommend spraying it on a regular basis, every week, every two weeks with either a 10 % bleach solution or some people prefer a white vinegar,” said Scott Karr, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited.

Now that feeders and bird houses are once again safe for people to have in their yards, routine cleaning can help keep bird disease away.

Another way to keep Virginia birds safe is to limit or stop insecticide use.

“You put insecticide on a bug, something is going to eat that bug,” Karr said.

Karr says this can greatly benefit the food chain.

