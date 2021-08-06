Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Water rescue underway in James River after man falls off boat

Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.(Emily Harrison)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A water rescue is underway in Chesterfield after a person fell off a boat in the James River near the Dutch Gap boat landing.

Crews from Chesterfield and Henrico County began searching for the person around 8:39 a.m. Friday. Officials say it’s unclear what exactly happened to cause the person to fall off the boat.

Authorities are using a diving team and sonar technology to try and find the man. The coast guard also has a helicopter on scene searching for him,

This area of the water is contaminated, so divers will need to be assessed and clean afterward.

