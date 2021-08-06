Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:12 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 262 mile-marker, according to a release from VSP.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. VSP says the tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, 38, of Philadelphia, Pa., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Zandani was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old male of Fresno, Ca., was not injured in the crash. VSP says the male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

Latest News

University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA issues temporary mask mandate
Scottsville Valley·Street·Scape deadline extended
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Water recovery underway in James River after man falls off boat
Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program applications due Sept. 1