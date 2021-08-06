Advertise With Us
Virginia Cooperative Extension hosts spotted lanternfly trap training

Spotted Lanternfly (Source: PA Department of Agriculture)
By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Cooperative Extension hosted a spotted lanternfly trap setting training Thursday, August 5.

A group of volunteers gathered in McIntire Park’s Botanical Gardens Site. The training covered how to set up the traps, tips on the best locations, and updates on the insect in Albemarle County.

“People that are here today are going to be putting out traps in various locations around the county. It’ll help us to figure out where it is, how far it’s spread, and also to get some information of where it’s at,” Extension Entomologist at Virginia Tech Eric Day said.

If you see a spotted lanternfly contact your local Cooperative Extension Office. Albemarle County’s can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

