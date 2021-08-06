UVA issues temporary mask mandate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will start the fall semester with a mask mandate.

UVA announced Friday, August 6, that the new rule goes into effect this coming Monday.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will have to wear a face mask inside UVA property. This includes libraries, labs, dining halls, and UVA Health properties. The university adds that, “Specific course-related exemptions to this policy will be handled by the schools, in consultation with the Provost’s office, as fall courses get underway. We are also developing a list of FAQs that will address limited additional exemptions in non-course settings.”

Face masks will not be required in dorms or outside.

UVA says it will be operating at full capacity, and that gathering limits and physical distancing protocols have been lifted.

“People who are not yet vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks when they are around others indoors or outdoors and appear for weekly COVID testing even after the temporary masking requirement is lifted, in accordance with university policy,” UVA said in its announcement. “We continue to urge every member of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and others against the virus.”

The University of Virginia says it hopes to lift or modify this policy by September 6.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.