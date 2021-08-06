Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA infectious disease expert warns of potentially serious flu season

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wearing a face mask doesn’t just prevent the spread of COVID-19, it also stops the spread of other serious respiratory infections like influenza.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert with UVA Health, says there were little to no serious flu cases in the area last year thanks to people wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing.

The doctor says he does worry, though, about a potentially worse flu season, due to limited exposure to the flu last year.

“Over the past year, we essentially saw no influenza at all, and that’s fantastic because influenza can be quite a serious infection,” Jackson said. “But every year, when the flu season comes around, you kind of rely on people having been exposed the previous year who’ve recovered to kind of tamp down on the amount of transmission of flu that can run in a population.”

Health experts say this underlines the importance of getting vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Red Hill Elementary School
Albemarle Co. schools getting upgrades before start of classes
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. law enforcement warns of jury duty scam
The UVA Rotunda
University of Virginia increasing mental health support for students
University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA issues temporary mask mandate