Use of electric cars increasing in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday targeting vehicles on the road, with a goal of having 50 percent of all passenger vehicles sold be electric by 2030.

WHSV spoke with an engineering manager from the Harrisonburg Electric Commission about the growing use of electric cars locally, and what the future of electric cars means for the Valley.

“I probably see more folks going the electric car route, I know some of the new developments in town are making provisions for car chargers either through their HOA or another entity is going to install a charging station there,” said Zach Nyce, HEC’s manager of engineering.

The newest example of these stations in Harrisonburg is the three-month-old Tesla station at the Sheetz on Reservoir Street. Officials say it charges electric cars faster, and uses more energy than the downtown stations.

“For the whole last year there was about 21,000 kilowatt hours that went through the meter out there for the ones we’re supplying,” said Nyce. “In comparison, the one at Tesla, there was about 21,000 kilowatt hours used in a month.”

A local car dealer says they’ve seen an increase in people interested in electric and hybrid cars. As the number of electric vehicles in the city continues to increase, HEC expects to be able to meet the demand but says the biggest question is where the power will be going.

“We don’t know where we’ll see the chargers, will we see them at home or will we see them at the Valley mall, or downtown at places, will people put them in their parking lots? So we’re not quite sure, business owners might look at that as a draw,” said Nyce.

Nyce adds that he wouldn’t be surprised to see electric public transportation come to the city in the future.

