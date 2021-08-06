Advertise With Us
Scottsville Valley·Street·Scape deadline extended

By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Scottsville Center for Arts and Natural Environment has extended the deadline to apply to be in the Valley·Street·Scape exhibit.

The exhibit will use space in empty stores in downtown Scottsville to display the art.

The only requirement is that the art must fit in a window.

“We want to put out the broadest possible call that we can within the local community. We know it’s been a difficult time for many artists in our area, and we want to provide the widest opportunity that we can for everyone to participate,” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.

“We have a couple of historic buildings that don’t have businesses in them right now, but they have beautiful storefront windows and we want to celebrate local artists and get those buildings looking nicer,” Lawless said.

The deadline to apply is August 27 and entries can be submitted to getcurious@svilleartsandnature.org. The exhibit will open on September 25.

