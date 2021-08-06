Advertise With Us
PVCC updates face covering requirement for the fall

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students attending Piedmont Virginia Community College will have to wear face coverings for the fall semester.

This puts PVCC in line with community colleges across Virginia, all of which now require face covering regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

“We’re walking that tightrope where we provide the education, but we do it in a manner that does the best we can to keep people safe,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said.

Students can take their masks off outside, but only if they’re vaccinated.

“The bottom line is, in order to stay in one of our buildings you will have to have a face cover,” Friedman said. “If a person absolutely refused, then we would ask the student to look in to taking online courses.”

PVCC has not opened its doors since 2020. This new policy is an effort to prevent it from going completely virtual again. Though the college is still having some online courses, but by choice of the school, rather than the pandemic.

Classes at PVCC begin August 23.

