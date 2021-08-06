Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Photos released in search for Lynchburg bank robber

Surveillance photo of Wards Road Bank of America robber in Lynchburg
Surveillance photo of Wards Road Bank of America robber in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who robbed an employee at a bank Friday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m. August 6, police were called to the Bank of America on Wards Road. A man had taken cash from an employee before running off.

Police say the robber is Black, in his late 50s to early 60s and 6′3″, and was wearing a mask, green shirt with a pocket on the left side, blue scrub-style pants, black necklace, pink band on his left wrist, orange on the soles of white/grey shoes, and a dark Army baseball hat.

Police are also looking for a green four-door sedan seen in the attached surveillance photos.

Caption

Anyone who may have captured video of the man on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

New signs on the doors to enter PVCC
PVCC updates face covering requirement for the fall
Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting
COVID-19 delta variant
VDH reports ‘significant’ increase of delta variant in Virginia
(FILE)
UVA infectious disease expert warns of potentially serious flu season