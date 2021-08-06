Masks will return to Augusta County schools this fall

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta county school board members say they were blind-sided by news out of Richmond over masks in the classrooms.

About 20 minutes into the school board meeting Thursday evening, members went into closed session with its legal council.

Afterward, the public spoke and most of the comments were about masks in school.

People spoke for and against requiring students to wear masks this fall, as the school board previously stated masks would be optional.

Following the public’s comments, board member Donna Wells stated that the board learned just this afternoon that Senate Bill 1303 passed earlier this year requires schools to follow CDC recommendations, which recommends masks for teachers, students and staff inside.

Many board members said they are not happy that the decision is out of their hands, and went on to say they want things to change in Richmond.

“We have always tried to be non-political. We have no affiliation up here because we did not want that to interfere, it does not need to interfere with the decisions that we make for our parents and for our kids, but I am going to go against the grain tonight and say that we have got to get a republican governor into the state house this fall,” board member Nicholas Collins said.

“We got to show some force or whatever you need to do to show those people down there to understand that we need to be allowed to make the decision that best suits our kids because we deal with our kids, we deal with the parents,” board member Tim Swortzel said.

Board member John Ward said they do not want to expose faculty to liability and said hopefully they will see low numbers throughout the start of the school year.

“We’re gonna have to step back, go by the law, and prove them wrong,” Ward said.

The board voted to confirm that they will abide by the law, but members went on to say they would like to write to Richmond and “shake the tree.”

Some people asked what the penalty is for not wearing a mask and the board said they do not have an exact answer at this time.

The first day of school is next Tuesday.

