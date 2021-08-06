Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Masks will return to Augusta County schools this fall

Board member Donna Wells stated that the board learned this afternoon that legislation passed earlier this year requires schools to follow CDC recommendations for mask wearing.
Augusta County School Board meeting 8/5/21
Augusta County School Board meeting 8/5/21(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta county school board members say they were blind-sided by news out of Richmond over masks in the classrooms.

About 20 minutes into the school board meeting Thursday evening, members went into closed session with its legal council.

Afterward, the public spoke and most of the comments were about masks in school.

People spoke for and against requiring students to wear masks this fall, as the school board previously stated masks would be optional.

Following the public’s comments, board member Donna Wells stated that the board learned just this afternoon that Senate Bill 1303 passed earlier this year requires schools to follow CDC recommendations, which recommends masks for teachers, students and staff inside.

Many board members said they are not happy that the decision is out of their hands, and went on to say they want things to change in Richmond.

“We have always tried to be non-political. We have no affiliation up here because we did not want that to interfere, it does not need to interfere with the decisions that we make for our parents and for our kids, but I am going to go against the grain tonight and say that we have got to get a republican governor into the state house this fall,” board member Nicholas Collins said.

“We got to show some force or whatever you need to do to show those people down there to understand that we need to be allowed to make the decision that best suits our kids because we deal with our kids, we deal with the parents,” board member Tim Swortzel said.

Board member John Ward said they do not want to expose faculty to liability and said hopefully they will see low numbers throughout the start of the school year.

“We’re gonna have to step back, go by the law, and prove them wrong,” Ward said.

The board voted to confirm that they will abide by the law, but members went on to say they would like to write to Richmond and “shake the tree.”

Some people asked what the penalty is for not wearing a mask and the board said they do not have an exact answer at this time.

The first day of school is next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

Latest News

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone
DMV continues to migrate services online
(FILE)
Bridge work to close I-64 WB lane in Albemarle Co.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Water rescue underway in James River after man falls off boat
Greene Farm and Livestock show
Farm and livestock show underway in Greene Co.