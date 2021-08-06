Hot Sun Friday, Rain for Some Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures and relative humidity will be on the rise. Hot sunshine Friday with rain free skies. Dry and very warm weather will continue for Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville this evening. Clouds will be on the increase Friday night as a weak weather disturbance moves northeast from North and South Carolina. This system will spread some much needed rainfall over mainly areas south and east of Charlottesville Saturday morning.

Showers will exit to the east Saturday afternoon. Some breaks of sun later in the day. A new spotty shower/thunder risk by evening.

Hotter on Sunday with only a stray shower/storm around in the afternoon and evening.

Excessive heat going into next week! Highs in the 90s. The heat index or feels like temperatures combined with the humidity will feel more like 100 degrees during the afternoon over central Virginia. Only expecting widely scattered to isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorms next week to form over the high elevations and in the heat and humidity.

Friday: Hot sunshine. A few fair weather clouds. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Becoming a little more humid.

Friday night: A dry evening. Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy morning with some rain showers, mainly south and east. Some breaks of sun later in the day. Isolated shower/thunder chance later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s where clouds hold longer to the mid 80s where sun breaks faster. Patchy fog Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. A stray shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s.Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s

