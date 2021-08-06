Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police Department initiates death investigation

(123RF)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department has initiated a death investigation following a report of a person down, early Friday morning.

According to the press release, officers responded to the 300 block of East Market Street for a report of a person down, around 3 a.m. When authorities arrived, they located an individual described as a white male in his late 50s, determined to be deceased and in a yard adjacent to the street.

“The HPD Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. Detectives are currently on scene following up on leads from neighboring residents and witnesses,” the press release states.

The release says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community at this time.

Anyone with any further information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD Major Crimes at (540)-437-2640, Crime Solvers at (540)-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths

Latest News

Greene Farm and Livestock show
Farm and livestock show underway in Greene Co.
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
Spotted Lanternfly (Source: PA Department of Agriculture)
Virginia Cooperative Extension hosts spotted lanternfly trap training
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Virginia Tech to require indoor mask use for all