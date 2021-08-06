Farm and livestock show underway in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The third annual Greene Farm and Livestock Show is underway in Greene County.

The show kicked off Thursday, August 5, and has lots to do, including food trucks, pony rides and live music each day.

Children in the community have worked to raise the livestock, and are showing off their work.

“It’s really a big thing for them,” Frank Morris, with the Greene Co. Farm and Livestock show said.

Entry is free and the fair runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

