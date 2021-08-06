Comedian looks to start stand-up comedy class in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heather Kilburn is a comedian in Charlottesville.

She fell in love with the stage in the summer of 2011.

“If kids could take a class it could help their mental development so much,” said Kilburn.

Heather says when she was a child she was very shy but getting involved with the stage brought her out of her shell.

She is inviting people in the area to learn how to do stand-up comedy to hopefully have a similar experience. If you are interested in participating in a stand-up comedy class, send an email to Heather Kilburn.

