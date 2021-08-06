Clouds, Cooler and Showers for Some Saturday. Turning Hot by Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds on the increase tonight as a developing storm moves northeast from North and South Carolina. This system will spread some much needed rainfall over mainly areas south and east of Charlottesville Saturday morning into the early afternoon. More rain across Eastern Virginia and the coast. Little rain is expected farther West.

Showers will exit to the east Saturday afternoon. Some breaks of sun later in the day. A new spotty shower or storm is possible before sunset.

Hotter on Sunday with only a stray shower/storm around in the afternoon and evening.

Building Heat Wave next week. Excessive heat with higher humidity and highs in the 90s. The heat index or feels like temperatures combined with the humidity will feel more like 100 degrees during the afternoon over central Virginia. Only expecting widely scattered to isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorms next week to form over the high elevations and in the heat and humidity.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy morning with some rain showers, mainly south and east. Some breaks of sun later in the day. Isolated shower/thunder chance later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s where clouds hold longer to the mid 80s where sun breaks faster. Patchy fog Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. A stray shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s.Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Few storms. Highs low 90s.

