Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program applications due Sept. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has approved funding for the Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program.

The program provides grants of up to $1,000 to low and moderate income homeowners.

Those interested can apply online or through the mail.

“We’ve actually tried to make it as easy as possible to apply. We still do mail out to the folks that we know of who want to apply, we send them a letter with an application form,” Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Divers said.

Grants will be applied to homeowners December tax bill if they qualify. Applications are due September 1.

