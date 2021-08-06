Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program applications due Sept. 1

(Credit: WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has approved funding for the Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program.

The program provides grants of up to $1,000 to low and moderate income homeowners.

Those interested can apply online or through the mail.

“We’ve actually tried to make it as easy as possible to apply. We still do mail out to the folks that we know of who want to apply, we send them a letter with an application form,” Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Divers said.

Grants will be applied to homeowners December tax bill if they qualify. Applications are due September 1.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,558 deaths
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

Latest News

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone
DMV continues to migrate services online
Joshua Haynes mugshot
Covington man charged in Capitol riot now charged with assault of family member
(FILE)
Bridge work to close I-64 WB lane in Albemarle Co.