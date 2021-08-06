Bridge work to close I-64 WB lane in Albemarle Co.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Heads up to anyone planning on driving on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County this weekend.
One westbound lane will be closed to traffic around 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, as crews work on the bridge over Newtown Road at mile marker 104.
Work may go until 6 a.m. Monday, August 9.
Significant delays are likely, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Drivers are being advised to use Route 250 as an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.