Bridge work to close I-64 WB lane in Albemarle Co.

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Heads up to anyone planning on driving on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County this weekend.

One westbound lane will be closed to traffic around 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, as crews work on the bridge over Newtown Road at mile marker 104.

Work may go until 6 a.m. Monday, August 9.

Significant delays are likely, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Drivers are being advised to use Route 250 as an alternate route.

