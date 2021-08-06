Advertise With Us
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Micah Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a Greenville resident related to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 5, 2021.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the male victim reported he was forced out of his vehicle at gun point, physically assaulted, and later shot at while driving his vehicle travelling on Route 11 in the Greenville Area.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office processed the victim’s vehicle and located evidence related to this incident. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and obtained several charges.

Micah Wyant, a 31-year-old white male from Buena Vista, Virginia, is currently wanted for attempted malicious wounding, abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wyant’s current whereabouts are unknown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance.

Anyone with information related to this case or the whereabouts of Micah Wyant are asked to contact Investigator Reid or Sergeant Browning of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers (800) 322-2017.

Wyant is to be considered armed and dangerous. Sheriff Smith says this investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

