Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

American Steveson wins wrestling gold

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths

Latest News

Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
Spotted Lanternfly (Source: PA Department of Agriculture)
Virginia Cooperative Extension hosts spotted lanternfly trap training
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away