Albemarle Co. schools getting upgrades before start of classes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Summertime means vacation time for students, but for the building services staff with Albemarle County Public Schools, it is the busiest time of year.

They’re working to complete several projects across the county, which includes a new library and gymnasium at Red Hill Elementary School.

There is also a new $1.2 million security system for ACPS schools.

However, something that will stay the same is having to account for COVID-19 in their planning.

“We’re still looking at 3-feet of distance between all the kids in the classrooms, making sure all the spaces have our air purifiers that we had last year,” Building Services Deputy Director Lindsay Snoddy said. “All the same protocols will be in place and we’ll be excited to welcome the kids back.”

New solar panels are also being added to schools in Albemarle County.

