Albemarle Co. law enforcement warns of jury duty scam

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County law enforcement is warning people of a jury duty scam targeting the area.

Authorities say multiple people have received phone calls saying they missed jury duty and will be arrested if they don’t pay up. Scammers use personal information, like your birthday, to reel you in. They then say you can avoid arrest by buying pre-paid debit or gift cards.

This would never happen if you actually missed jury duty.

“They’re [the scammers] going to have a real sense of urgency,” Albemarle Circuit Court Clerk John Zug said. “We would be very matter of fact about it. If they’re trying to make you afraid, it almost assuredly is a scam.”

Zug says this scam has caused victims to lose thousands of dollars.

If you receive one of these calls, contact law enforcement as soon as possible.

