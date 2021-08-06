5th Annual Back to School Drive in need of donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 5th Annual Back to School Drive is being held in Tonsler Park on August 15.

There will be haircut vouchers, backpack and school supplies, food, drinks, and a DJ.

The drive is run with donations made by local businesses and through the community. Coordinators are still far away from their goal, and are asking the community for help.

“We probably serve anywhere from 150 to 200 kids. Last year we did 250 backpacks. We also do scholarships for rising freshmen, going to college, high school seniors so they can expect us to do that again,” drive coordinator Jamar Pierre-Louis said.

Those who are interested can donate through the GoFundMe link.

The drive will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tonsler Park.

