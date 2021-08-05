Waynesboro officer awarded life-saving medal, utilizes crisis intervention skills

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, over the years, several officers in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, even Middle River Regional Jail, have been recognized for successfully deescalating crisis situations and saving lives. The latest example is Waynesboro Police Officer Chris Johnson.

“I didn’t want to just come up there and get very close and approach him and make him scared,” said Johnson.

In early June, Johnson responded to a call about a young man in crisis on the South Wayne Avenue Bridge in Waynesboro. He was standing on the outside of the guardrail. Johnson started talking to him.

“Just having a conversation about life and what got him there. And you know just listening,” stated Johnson.

That rapport allowed Johnson to get close enough to the young man, who could jump or fall.

“And he turned his back and I was able to grab him and pull him over the bridge,” said Johnson. He saved the man’s life and was awarded the Waynesboro Police Life-Saving medal and plaque.

“He was only 18 years old,” said Johnson. “He had a lot of life to live.”

The outcome was because Johnson used CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) skills. The first one is learning to recognize someone in crisis.

“What we then teach them are ways to approach that individual that’s in crisis that may be better than traditional police approaches,” said Blue Ridge CIT Coordinator Kelly Walker. “Build a rapport with someone and get that individual to do what you need them to do as a law enforcement officer without use of force.”

According to Walker more than 90% of officers in the greater Staunton -Augusta - Waynesboro area have CIT training, and the outcome is a decrease in use of force.

“To save a life that’s ultimately why you get into police work to help others,” Johnson said.

“People in crisis are your neighbors, your loved ones,” Walker stated. “They’re just like everybody else in society just trying to get through their life.”

Walker is getting ready to head to Phoenix, Arizona with Staunton dispatcher Jena Wolfe, where she is receiving national recognition for saving a life.

