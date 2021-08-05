Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia House, Senate pass Democratic spending plan

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have given initial approval to budget legislation allocating billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money, each passing slightly different bills that lawmakers will have to reconcile.

The budget legislation would spend most of Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funding on initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, improving air quality in public schools, bolstering mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The House passed its version early in the afternoon and the Senate then worked late into the night, eventually passing it with several amendments.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths
Waynesboro police officer Chris Johnson
Waynesboro officer awarded life-saving medal, utilizes crisis intervention skills
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail offering tours to public
UVA nurses
Nurses at UVA promoting self-care with innovative toolbox