Virginia House, Senate pass Democratic spending plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have given initial approval to budget legislation allocating billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money, each passing slightly different bills that lawmakers will have to reconcile.

The budget legislation would spend most of Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funding on initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, improving air quality in public schools, bolstering mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The House passed its version early in the afternoon and the Senate then worked late into the night, eventually passing it with several amendments.

