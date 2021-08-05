Advertise With Us
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

This is the first reported COVID-19-related child death in eastern Va.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19 complications. This death is the first reported child death in the eastern part of the commonwealth.

To protect the privacy and out of respect for the child’s family, the VDH says it will not disclose further information.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., said. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH encourages everyone to:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you or your children. To locate a free vaccine near you, visit virginia.gov/.
  • Wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if you are fully vaccinated. Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.
  • Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
  • Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

