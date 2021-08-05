Summer camp works on climate impact mural

Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Summer camp paints climate change mural
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative, the BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative, the Charlottesville Mural Project, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia, and the Conscious Capitalist Foundation have teamed up to bring kids together for a summer camp to connect to climate issues and learn how to create solutions.

“We are bringing awareness to Charlottesville of the climate change that has happened over 123 years,” Community Climate Collaborative Operation and Engagement Manager Erica Gaines said.

Campers are painting a mural to show how the temperature in Charlottesville has changed from 1895 to 2018. Stripes show the average annual temperature, with red stripes symbolizing the increasing heat.

“I’m just most proud of just how much the teams have learned, I mean how eager they are to take what they learn and bring it to the camp and teach the kids,” Gaines said. “They’re just they’re having a whole lot of ‘aha moments,’ and that’s probably the most rewarding part for me.”

The campers will have a reunion when the mural is installed at the American Red Cross location on Rose Hill Drive in September.

