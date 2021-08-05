Advertise With Us
Spotty Rain Risk

Most Communities Rain Dry Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant temperatures and low humidity continue for now. Another comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A stalled front along the coast, is the focus for much of the rain. More seasonable Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm possible, mainly West of the Blue Ridge through this evening.

Temperatures will turn much warmer and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some spotty to scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Turning hotter with the return of 90s by Sunday into early and mid next week.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm possible. Mainly west. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Thursday night: Any shower will fade away after sunset. Patchy fog with low in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry Friday evening for your outdoor plans. Lows in the 60s by dawn.

Saturday: Clouds, some hazy sun. Watching for a possible shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

