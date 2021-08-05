PHA joins Piedmont Community Land Trust to expand affordable housing options

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Piedmont Community Land Trust are joining forces to expand affordable housing options.

The goal is to protect homeowners from experiencing skyrocketing prices, which have historically marginalized communities who have struggled to own property.

“In Charlottesville, 24% of Black households are homeowners, compared to 60% of white households,” PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said.

Those behind the partnership say they do not want to compete with other programs, like Habitat for Humanity. They say there is such a need for affordable housing in the Charlottesville area that the more programs available, the better.

