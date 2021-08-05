Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

PHA joins Piedmont Community Land Trust to expand affordable housing options

The Piedmont Housing Alliance (FILE)
The Piedmont Housing Alliance (FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Piedmont Community Land Trust are joining forces to expand affordable housing options.

The goal is to protect homeowners from experiencing skyrocketing prices, which have historically marginalized communities who have struggled to own property.

“In Charlottesville, 24% of Black households are homeowners, compared to 60% of white households,” PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said.

Those behind the partnership say they do not want to compete with other programs, like Habitat for Humanity. They say there is such a need for affordable housing in the Charlottesville area that the more programs available, the better.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths

Latest News

UVA Health
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, UVA infectious disease doctors push for vaccinations
Summer camp paints climate change mural
Summer camp works on climate impact mural
According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications