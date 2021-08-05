Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Orange County Office of Youth school supply drive and distribution

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buying back-to-school supplies can get expensive, but parents and guardians can get some help in Orange County.

The Office of Youth is helping families stock up on everything they need through a school supply drive and distribution.

Director Alisha Vines says they hope to assist up to 200 students.

“We do ask a show proof of need, but we don’t turn anybody away either. We want to make sure the kids have what they need to go back to school,” Vines said.

The distribution is set to end at 5 p.m. Friday, August 6. Vines says they will still allow families in need to come in Monday or Tuesday if need be.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Albemarle County Public Schools continues free lunch program
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office provides update on body cameras
(FILE)
Masks required at Albemarle Co. facilities starting Aug. 9