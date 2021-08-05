Orange County Office of Youth school supply drive and distribution

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buying back-to-school supplies can get expensive, but parents and guardians can get some help in Orange County.

The Office of Youth is helping families stock up on everything they need through a school supply drive and distribution.

Director Alisha Vines says they hope to assist up to 200 students.

“We do ask a show proof of need, but we don’t turn anybody away either. We want to make sure the kids have what they need to go back to school,” Vines said.

The distribution is set to end at 5 p.m. Friday, August 6. Vines says they will still allow families in need to come in Monday or Tuesday if need be.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.